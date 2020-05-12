Sketch shows man accused of attempted sexual battery near Waterford Lakes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies released a sketch of a man they say is wanted in connection with an attempted sexual battery that occurred Tuesday morning in the Waterford Lakes area.

The crime was reported around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Waterford Woods Circle and Woodbury Road, which is by the Waterford Lakes Town Center.

The victim said the culprit was a muscular man in his mid to late 20s with short black hair and a mustache who was wearing dark-colored clothing. He was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds, according to a news release.

Details about the attempted sexual battery were not immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.