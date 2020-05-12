Want your stimulus payment via direct deposit? Wednesday is the deadline to give the IRS your info

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who don’t file taxes or aren’t required to but want to expedite the process of receiving your Economic Impact Payment stimulus check, you have until Wednesday at noon local time to act.

Wednesday at noon is the deadline to provide the IRS with your direct deposit information, otherwise, you will have to wait for the physical paper copy of the check to be mailed to you.

According to the IRS, about 130 million payments have been sent out thus far, but the agency said it will transition to sending primarily paper checks to deliver the remaining stimulus payments later this month.

Non-filers can complete an application on the IRS website with simple information so the agency has the most up-to-date banking details on file.

According to the IRS, this application should be filled out if you did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 or $24,400 for married couples. This includes people who had no income.

Additionally, the IRS said people in these groups who have qualifying children under age 17 can use this application to claim the $500 payment per child.

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, or Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits you should not fill out the aforementioned form, according to the IRS.

Information you will need to provide:

Full name, current mailing address and an email address

Date of birth and valid Social Security number

Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one

Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one

For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse

Millions of Americans should receive checks starting at $1,200, with more money being added for those who have children under 17. The IRS must print and mail paper checks to Americans who did not file taxes electronically.

To fill out the non-filers IRS form, click here.

