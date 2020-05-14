Gov. Ron DeSantis to make announcement about Florida gyms reopening Friday

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would likely be making an announcement Friday about the status for gyms reopening in the state of Florida. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference Thursday that he would likely be making an announcement on Friday about the status for gyms reopening in the state of Florida.

Under phase one reopening guidelines, gym and fitness centers have remained closed while other businesses not originally slated to open until phase two, like nail and hair salons, were allowed to reopen after pushback from owners.

“Certain guidelines from the CDC, they think gyms are a problem, I think sanitation and if you’re in good shape you’re going to be okay, announcement on that tomorrow,” DeSantis said. “It’s important for people to go to the gym and exercise. Most of the people with infections tied to obesity, I always promoted outdoor activity. The outdoors is our friends, transmission is much less. We’ve had golf courses like in The Villages, they had record t-sheets and there’s zero people in that UF Hospital right, now so clearly we have an announcement tomorrow that’s going to encompass the gym.”

At the same news conference, DeSantis said he was pleased with the way phase one was going for Florida, and said he intends to move forward with reopening the state.

“Those 64 counties, the original phase one counties, have continued to do well and we want to continue working with them to move them forward.”

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.