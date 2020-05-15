Florida woman who tried to kiss strangers calls 911 about lack of social distancing, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman who kept trying to randomly kiss strangers at a local bar repeatedly called 911 to complain about the business not practicing coronavirus social distancing guidelines, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said Audra Adams, 32, called 911 a total of five times from Monkey Bar and Grille in Indialantic, which is open serving both food and drinks as is allowed under phase one of reopening Florida. During the fourth time she called, officers were already at the business and on the fifth time, officers were speaking to her, records show.

The owner of the bar said Adams was inside trying to kiss random customers and after multiple people complained, he asked her to leave but she initially argued and refused until she eventually made her way out the front door, according to the affidavit.

The New York City Health Department reports that COVID-19 can be spread through kissing so that and any other close contact with anyone outside the household should be avoided.

Police said that Adams left the bar but refused to leave the parking lot even after she was told about the trespassing warning, telling officers, “I’ll sit in the parking lot all night.”

When asked about why she called 911 so many times, Adams said the bar was not following health guidelines intended to stop the spread of coronavirus, records show.

Police said Adams repeatedly tried to pull away as she was being escorted to the patrol vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of trespassing after warning, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and misuse of a 911 system.