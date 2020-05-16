Man shot and killed in parking lot of Lowe’s in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A man has been shot and killed in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Mount Dora, according to city officials.

The incident happened at the parking lot at the store on Donnelly Street.

City officials said this was not a random act and officers are continuing to investigate the case.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.