Man shot and killed in parking lot of Lowe’s in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A man has been shot and killed in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Mount Dora, according to city officials.
The incident happened at the parking lot at the store on Donnelly Street.
City officials said this was not a random act and officers are continuing to investigate the case.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
