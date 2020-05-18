Florida man kills pet bird perched on sisters shoulder, holds gun to her head, deputies say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man is facing charges of attempted murder and felony animal cruelty after he held a gun to his sister’s head, fired shots at her, then killed a pet bird perched on her shoulder, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Morgan, 57, was arrested Saturday at a home on Deer Court after he struck his sister in the face during a verbal argument, then proceeded to grab a small pet bird perch on her should, throwing it to the ground killing it, a report showed.

As his sister took the dead bird back to its cage, Morgan grabbed a firearm and fired rounds at his sister, striking the floor just behind the area where she was standing, a report showed. Morgan then put the barrel of the firearm to his sister’s head and told her he would kill her, according to deputies.

Investigators found that Morgan’s sister was eventually able to call for help, but after a call to 911 was placed, Morgan once again shot at his sister, put her in a headlock, then held the gun to her neck.

Once deputies arrived at the home, Morgan’s sister was able to escape the house, a reported showed.

Morgan was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail where he is being held on charges of attempted murder, felony animal cruelty, false imprisonment and battery with great bodily harm, among others, jail records show.

Morgan was denied bail.