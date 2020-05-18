Man, woman on motorcycle die in I-4 crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman who were on a motorcycle died after they were ejected from the vehicle and hit by separate cars on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 54-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on westbound I-4 near mile marker 101 Sunday around 8:50 p.m. when he lost control on the wet road for an unknown reason, causing the motorcycle to overturn and eject him and the 53-year-old woman who was also on the bike.

The motorcycle came to a final rest in the median while the man and the woman landed in the westbound lanes, where one car hit the man and another car hit the woman, according to the report.

Both victims, who were wearing helmets, died at the scene of the crash.

Records show the occupants of the two cars that were involved, including a 15-year-old boy, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.