New mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Orlando targeting areas with high incidence of cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando announced two new, free mobile COVID-19 drive-thru and pedestrian-accessible testing sites that will be available to those wishing to be tested in the coming week.

City officials said the locations for the mobile testing sites were selected to ensure a wide testing coverage of the city and will target locations where a higher number of positive cases have been reported. The new sites will also provide better access for pedestrians and users of other forms of mobility, like biking and public transportation, according to a news release.

The mobile testing sites will operate two days per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and rotate to a new location in the city on each operating day, Orlando officials said.

Thursday, May 21

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Northlake Park Community School Parking Lot, 9055 Northlake Parkway (District 1 – Northlake Park Neighborhood in Lake Nona)

Tuesday, May 26

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center Parking Lot, 1723 Bruton Boulevard (District 6 off of Burton Boulevard)

The sites do not have any symptom criteria for testing, but appointments are required and all individuals must be 18 years or older with a valid Orlando and Orange County ID.

Orlando and Orange County residents can call (407) 246-3104 to make an appointment or can visit orlando.gov/covid19testing for scheduling.

