Photos, video show riders wearing masks during tests on SeaWorld Orlando’s Mako coaster

SeaWorld Orlando has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 15, and with “full phase one” of reopening Florida in effect, it seems the theme park is testing how visitors would ride a rollercoaster once it’s given the green light to reopen.

Daniel Leavelle was outside SeaWorld Tuesday morning and captured photos and video of the theme park running its Mako rollercoaster with riders wearing masks.

Leavelle said he saw 30 test runs that lasted about an hour.

Full Screen 1 / 7 Riders can be seen on SeaWorld's Mako coaster wearing face masks. (Credit: Midway Mayhem / Daniel Leavelle)

He said each test run had riders taking on different seating arrangements as if they were practicing social distancing on the ride.

Leavelle said four different mask types were used and he did not witness any masks flying off during the tests.

Mako with MASKS!!!!



People continue to ride Mako at @SeaWorld during testing! Crews are testing out several arrangements of mask to see if it's safe to ride!#midwaymayhem #seaworld #seaworldorlando #mako #makomadness pic.twitter.com/2C0KqS83fR — Midway Mayhem (@Midway_Mayhem) May 19, 2020

While there’s no opening date set, theme parks across Central Florida are working on reopening plans.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Friday theme parks could be allowed to open under the second phase of the governor’s reopen Florida plan, although it’s unclear at this point when that phase will begin.

News 6 has contacted SeaWorld for comment. This story will be updated when a reply is received.