Ormond Beach nursing home linked to 22 COVID-19 deaths

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twenty-two coronavirus deaths have been linked to the Opis Coquina Center in Ormond Beach, according to the Florida Department of Health.

More than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Florida have been linked to long-term care facilities, according to the DOH.

The DOH also reports more than 1,700 residents at such facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

State officials said 2,040 staff members at 549 facilities have tested positive for the virus since early March.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show 2,252 people in the state have died from the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, attorneys with the Orlando-based law firm Morgan & Morgan said the law firm was in the investigation phase with intent to file a lawsuit against Suwanee Health Care Center and Opis Coquina Center on behalf of family members of residents who died from the virus.

[RELATED: Families plan to sue Florida nursing homes alleging negligence amid coronavirus outbreak]

To see the full report on the law firm’s investigation phase, click this link.

Florida is currently restricting all visitation to nursing homes except for certain care situations.

The state is also restricting volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel.

State officials have asked nursing homes to implement active screening of residents for fever and respiratory symptoms.