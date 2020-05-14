WATCH LIVE: Families plan to sue Florida nursing homes alleging negligence amid coronavirus outbreak

Published: May 14, 2020, 11:00 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 11:06 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several families plan to sue two Florida nursing home chains accusing the facilities of falling to protect its residents amid the coronavirus outbreak, which is proportionately more severe among those other 65 and with prior health conditions.

Orlando-based law firm Morgan & Morgan attorneys Matt Morgan and Alexander Clem plan to announce Thursday the intent to file a lawsuit against Suwannee Health Care Center and Opis Coquina Center on behalf of family members of residents who died due to COVID-19, according to a news release.

According to a Florida database of COVID-19 nursing home deaths and cases, 16 deaths have been reported at Opis Coquina Center in Ormond Beach and 18 have been reported at the Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Suwannee County.

The attorneys say their investigations show gross negligence on both nursing homes.

The news conference will happen via telephone at 11 a.m.