Body pulled from Lake Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating after they say a body was pulled from Lake Orlando Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a suspicious item was reported in the water around 8:40 a.m. in the area of North Lake Orlando Parkway and Rosamond Drive.

Firefighters responded and removed the item. A body was also located, a news release said.

Officials have not yet identified the deceased person or provided any indication on how he or she may have died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

