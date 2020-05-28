Drive-thru, walk-up coronavirus testing site to open in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – The city of Cocoa is opening a new COVID-19 testing site that will accommodate both drive-thru and walk-up testing opportunities for residents.

According to city officials, the site will be run by the Brevard Health Alliance and will test residents with or without symptoms.

The site will operate two drive-thru lanes, as well as a separate station to accommodate walk-up testing. Officials said the Brevard Health Alliance will supply an on-site mobile clinic with a medical provider for treatment of basic illnesses and other medical evaluations.

The site will be located in the Byrd Plaza located at 801 Dixon Boulevard near the corner of Dixon and U.S. Highway 1.

Testing will be available Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or as long as supplies last, according to a news release.

There is no cost for the testing and results will be available in two to five days. Individuals wishing to be tested should bring a driver’s license or identification card and insurance card, if possible.

Anyone who would like more information on the testing site can call 321-449-5111.