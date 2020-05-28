Man, woman dead after Lake County deputies attempt to serve out-of-state warrant

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were found dead at the end of a standoff that began when deputies attempted to serve an out-of-state warrant, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they went to a residence on Picciola Road at 12:45 p.m. Thursday to serve an out-of-state felony warrant.

The hostage negotiation team responded and several other units tried to get the subject to surrender, but ultimately deputies heard what they thought were gunshots and made the decision to enter the home, records show.

“After numerous announcements on the PA system, the door of the residence was breached with the bomb squad robot,” officials said. “Video from the robot indicated that a white male and white female, both in their 30s, were dead from gunshot wounds.”

Deputies are now investigating the deaths.

“All indications lead us to believe it to be a murder-suicide,” officials said.

No shots were fired by deputies during the standoff.

No other details, included the name of the wanted suspect, were released.

