Man charged with murder after woman found in lake in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 38-year-old man is in custody and is facing a murder charge after a woman was found in a lake in Orlando on Tuesday, according to police.

Orlando police said Octavius Sicoty Jefferson is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Investigators said around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday officers responded to the North Lake Orlando Parkway and Rosamond Drive in reference to a suspicious item in the water.

Officers said this is when investigators found 50-year-old Deana Lynn Polanco in the canal of Lake Orlando.