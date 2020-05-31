WATCH LIVE: City, law enforcement officials discuss Orlando protests over George Floyd’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Sunday Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando Police Chief Rolón will address news outlets and answer questions about the recent protest activity in the city.

Several businesses near Mall at Millenia were smashed late Saturday night as protestors took to the area to protest George Floyd’s death.

The Container Store, Krispy Kreme, Panda Express, Verizon and Jared all reported damage.

Almost every window at The Container Store near Mall at Millenia was smashed last night.



We’ll have a live report at 6:30 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/J9oyAt80Qf — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 31, 2020

Officers told News 6 several people stole items from Super Target nearby as well.

On Sunday morning, one of the owners from Krispy Kreme said his staff had no choice but to leave the shop Saturday night because it got too dangerous. He said no one was hurt but the business received major damage.

This morning we are getting a look at several stores near Mall at Millenia.



About five businesses were smashed. OPD officers are out here and have all entrances to the mall blocked off. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/RHt0CBmCeg — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 31, 2020

Almost every window at The Container Store was smashed by protestors. A worker explained off-camera that vandals used rocks to break the glass but did not manage to get inside.

Orlando police were also investigating a break-in at the Boost mobile store LB Mcleod Road not far from Mall at Millenia.