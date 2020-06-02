WATCH LIVE: Falcon 9 booster used to launch NASA astronauts arrives at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The SpaceX rocket booster used to launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on their mission to the International Space Station, making history by being the first private rocket to do so, is headed back into Port Canaveral Tuesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket booster landed at sea on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You about 10 minutes after launching the Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit.

The rocket hardware and its ride will be gliding into the Port sometime after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Behnken and Hurley successfully arrived at the ISS Sunday. The SpaceX launch marked the first time a private company has launched humans to orbit and the first time Americans have launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

