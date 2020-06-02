Orlando business owners work to reopen after series of break-ins, smashed windows

ORLANDO, Fla. – Business owners have been working to make repairs after several break-ins following protests in Orlando over the weekend.

According to police, windows were smashed at more than a dozen businesses while a county-wide curfew has been in place during the hours of 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Luis Arroyo, who owns Orlando Jewelers, said his business was broken into early Sunday when three men drove a stolen van through the storefront.

"It's like a movie. Stuff you see on TV," Arroyo said. "I guess it doesn't hit home until you actually feel it."

Surveillance video showed the van backing through the store until it became stuck on a security gate.

“They tried to break through the gate, so they backed in a second time,” Arroyo said. “Obviously, they didn’t know what they were doing, because they were stuck.”

Video showed the the men inside the van run by the side of the building before police arrived a few seconds later.

At least two arrests were made in connection with the break-in, Arroyo said.

During break-ins Monday morning, investigators said the following places sustained damage:

Food store at 211 N. Parramore, front door smashed

Beauty Depot at 764 S. Tampa Ave., smashed front

Game Stop at 2907 E. Colonial Drive, vandalized, broken window, burglarized

Best Buy at 4601 E. Colonial Drive, smashed glass door

Shooters World at 4850 Lawing Ave, smashed windows

4000 S. Semoran Boulevard, front door smashed.

Adams Jewelry at 3810 Corrine Drive, front glass break

Pizza Kitchen at 1803 E. Winter Park Road, front door smashed

Police said investigations are ongoing and detectives were attempting to determine if the commercial burglaries are related to protesters.