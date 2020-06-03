SpaceX targeting night launch of another round of Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After successfully sending two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station last week, commercial space company SpaceX is back on the launch pad Wednesday -- this time launching dozens of satellites to build its Starlink network of internet-beaming spacecraft.

SpaceX is targeting 9:25 p.m. for liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Inside the rocket’s nose cone, or fairings, are 60 Starlink satellites. SpaceX plans to create a space-based internet with thousands of spacecraft providing connectivity to remote locations around the world.

The launch will mark the eighth for the Starlink constellation, bringing SpaceX’s total to 480 satellites in low-Earth orbit. The satellites can be spotted from Earth, which has raised the alarm of astronomers. On this launch, SpaceX says it is trying out a deployable visor to block sunlight from hitting the brightest areas of the spacecraft and reflecting light back down to Earth.

The Falcon 9 booster for this flight previously launched four times. SpaceX plans to land the booster again on a droneship called “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean. That controlled sea landing will happen about nine minutes after liftoff.

The company also plans to try and catch the rocket nose cone halves on two boats, called “Ms. Tree” and “Ms. Chief." The vessels have giant nets used to catch the fairings as they make a slow descent.

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron are predicting a 60% chance of good launch conditions. The primary concerns are thick cloud cover. The risks for a rocket booster recovery at sea are low, according to the forecast.

If the launch delays to Thursday, the conditions drop to a 30% chance of good launch weather.

