1 dead, 4 with serious injuries after Polk County crash, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and four others were seriously injured after a five-car crash in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to I-4 eastbound, east of US-98 near mile marker 32, Thursday at 6:40 a.m. for a crash. Investigators said five vehicles were involved in the crash.

An FHP investigation into the crash determined that the first car involved was traveling on I-4 when the driver switched lanes, colliding with a second vehicle.

After the initial impact, the car rotated into the center median, followed by the second vehicle, and investigators said both vehicles collided with a cable barrier.

The second car’s impact with the barrier brought it to a stop, but the first car continued into the roadway carrying opposite traffic where it collided “nearly head-on” with a pick-up truck, troopers said.

The pick-up truck shot into the center lane from the impact of the crash and stopped, causing a fourth car to try to swerve to avoid another collision, but ultimately crashed into the truck.

Investigators said the fourth car rotated and came to a stop in the roadway. At that point a tractor-trailer had to brake in order to keep from hitting the fourth car, according to a report.

The 22-year-old female driver of in the first car died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of second vehicle suffered serious injuries, as did two passengers in the pick-up truck and a passenger in fourth car involved.

Troopers said the crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-4 until 10:46 a.m.