Arrest made in fatal shooting in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Apopka, court records show.

Lauren Sanchez, 32, of Lake City is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Saul Pellot Cortes was found dead around 12:43 p.m. on the 6400 block of Mt. Plymouth Road.

It is still not clear what lead up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.