Arrest made in fatal shooting in Apopka
Lauren Sanchez is facing second-degree murder charge
APOPKA, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Apopka, court records show.
Lauren Sanchez, 32, of Lake City is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Saul Pellot Cortes was found dead around 12:43 p.m. on the 6400 block of Mt. Plymouth Road.
It is still not clear what lead up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
