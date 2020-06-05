80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Apopka

Lauren Sanchez is facing second-degree murder charge

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Lauren Sanchez is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Lauren Sanchez is facing a second-degree murder charge. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

APOPKA, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Apopka, court records show.

Lauren Sanchez, 32, of Lake City is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Saul Pellot Cortes was found dead around 12:43 p.m. on the 6400 block of Mt. Plymouth Road.

It is still not clear what lead up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: