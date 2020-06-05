Orange County to offer COVID-19 testing to seniors, residents with disabilities

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Friday that the county would be partnering with the Orlando Housing Authority to bring COVID-19 testing opportunities to vulnerable populations in the area, including seniors and those with disabilities.

“But we know that a disproportionate number of seniors have contracted the virus and died from the virus,” Demings said at a news conference Friday. “So this week, we will be partnering with the Orlando Housing Authority to provide COVID-19 testing to a vulnerable sector of the population, which includes seniors those who are disabled and those who are unable to access other testing sites. The testing will be limited to only the residents and staff at Meadow Lakes Apartments near Pine Hills and the Omega Apartments in Lockhart.”

The Meadow Lakes Apartment complex is made up of 87 affordable-housing units and is located at 3546 Meadow Lake Lane in Orlando.

The Omega Apartment complex is located at 2811 Gamma Dr. in Lockhart.

“Our COVID-19 strike teams, which is made up of Health Services Department employees here within Orange County, and the Florida Department of Health and Orange County Fire Rescue will continue conducting testing next week,” Demings said.

The mayor also announced COVID-19 testing would return to a local elementary school to provide better access for residents.

“Next week, beginning on Monday the 8th through Thursday, June the 11th, our health services will provide free testing at the Ventura Elementary School in East Orange County, which is located in the 32822 zip code,” Demings said. “Let me say thanks to the Orange County Public Schools, (they) have been a tremendous partner with us and helping us expand the testing and reaching more residents here within Orange County.”

The testing site at the Orange County Convention Center has expanded its services from just COVID-19 testing to also include antibody testing, and Demings encouraged residents to utilize those services as well.

“The regional Orange County Convention Center drive-thru testing site will be expanding, or has expanded, to offer antibody tests to the general public,” Demings said. “They have been doing antibody testing for first responders or frontline workers, they have now expanded to allow antibody testing to the general public. You must be 18 years or older. In order to get information you can visit again our website at OCFL.net/coronavirus for more details.”

