Orlando airport sees slight uptick in travelers over past 2 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 10,000 travelers departed from the Orlando International Airport on Thursday.

Normally on this day, OIA usually sees 67,000 passengers.

The amount of people flying each day is down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant Director of Public Affairs with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Rod Johnson said airport officials have seen a slight uptick in passenger numbers in Orlando over the past two weeks.

The TSA said airports across the country saw 391,000 travelers on June 4.

Typically the TSA sees 2,623,900 travelers on June 4.

Thursday’s number of travelers was the highest amount reported since March 22.