Daytona State College offering COVID-19 testing by appointment
Testing offered Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Health officials are offering COVID-19 testing at Daytona State College from Tuesday until Thursday and plan to complete 150 tests per day.
According to a news release, anyone who has experienced symptoms of COVID-19 outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should make an appointment to be tested on campus.
Symptoms, according to the CDC, include:
- Cough
- Fever
- Chills
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
“We encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 – or who has been in sustained contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive person – to make an appointment,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.
The site is located at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE, and anyone who would like to be tested should call 386-313-4200.
Officials said testing slots will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“For those who need to schedule a test for a different time or day of the week, appointments can be made at any of the other available testing sites in and around our community,” Lord said.
For a list and interactive map showing other locations offering COVID-19 testing, click here.
