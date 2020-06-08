91ºF

Daytona State College offering COVID-19 testing by appointment

Testing offered Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Health officials are offering COVID-19 testing at Daytona State College from Tuesday until Thursday and plan to complete 150 tests per day.

According to a news release, anyone who has experienced symptoms of COVID-19 outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should make an appointment to be tested on campus.

Symptoms, according to the CDC, include:

  • Cough
  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Muscle pain
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

“We encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 – or who has been in sustained contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive person – to make an appointment,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

The site is located at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE, and anyone who would like to be tested should call 386-313-4200.

Officials said testing slots will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“For those who need to schedule a test for a different time or day of the week, appointments can be made at any of the other available testing sites in and around our community,” Lord said.

For a list and interactive map showing other locations offering COVID-19 testing, click here.

