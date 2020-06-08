Tornadoes caused nearly $1 million in damages, according to Orange County property appraiser

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Tornadic activity in Orange County has caused nearly $1 million in damages, according to the county’s appraiser office.

The severe weather on Saturday impacted multiple locations in the central area of Orange County. Damage assessment teams were deployed Sunday to inspect affected properties and structures, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser’s office.

Teams assessed around 42 sites by the intersection of Lake Margaret Drive and Ferncreek Avenue and determined there to be more than $955,000 in damages. OCPA says Lake Margaret Village Apartments sustained an estimated $313,000 in damages to its 10 buildings.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Melbourne also surveyed damages in Orange County Sunday, determining an EF-1 tornado touched down in the area. The NWS said the tornado originated as a water spout on Lake Conway and lifted near Lake Lawsona.

Another three homes on Waterwitch Drive, Hoffner Avenue and Ferncreek Avenue had major damage. OCPA uses major as a classification for significant or structural damage making a building uninhabitable without extensive repairs. The NWS said the EF-1 twister intensified by this area, doing the most substantial damage in this part of Orange County.

In addition to the EF-1 tornado confirmed near Conway, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed by video near Oak Ridge and Interstate 4. Another tornado was confirmed by a trained spotter in Sumter County, noting a quick touch down on Highway 50. No damage was reported with that tornado.