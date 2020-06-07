National Weather Service confirms EF-1 Tornado in Orange County

ORLANDO. Fla. – Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Melbourne were in Orange County Sunday morning surveying the damage after Saturday’s tornadoes.

It was determined an EF-1 touched down Saturday near Ferncreek and Lake Margaret. The tornado began as a waterspout on Lake Conway and lifted near Lake Lawsona.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Sprat, a majority of the tornado damage was EF-0 to trees with several falling on homes.

More information is expected from the National Weather Service. Stay with News 6 for updates.