94ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Remembering Christina Grimmie 4 years after her death

People took to social media to remember the singer

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Christina Grimmie, Orange County
photo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Wednesday marked four years since rising star Christina Grimmie was killed at the Plaza Live in Orlando on Bumby Street, just a day and a half before the deadly Pulse massacre.

That Friday night, Orlando police said they had pictures and videos of her killer, Kevin James Loibil, 27, standing in the crowd before Grimmie took the stage.

After her performance, police said he shot Grimmie three times at a meet-and-greet, killing her in front of her brother, Marcus Grimmie, who stood by to support his sister.

Many took to social media Wednesday to remember the singer and pay homage to her legacy of kindness and non-violence.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina tweeted that he wore green in honor of Grimmie and her life that was cut much too short.

If you’d like to donate to the Christina Grimmie Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: