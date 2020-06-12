Another round of coronavirus testing coming to Barnett Park next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Barnett Park will once again be transformed into a coronavirus testing site for most of next week.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced Thursday that testing will take place at the Colonial Drive park from June 15 to June 18.

Appointments are required and anyone who gets tested will receive free face masks and hand sanitizer. Appointments can be made here.

To find other testing sites around Orange County, go to OCFL.net/COVID19.

