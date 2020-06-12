Share your everyday hero nomination with News 6

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has teamed up with the city of Orlando to honor members of the community who are everyday heroes, especially those that have gone above and beyond for their neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you know someone who has gone the extra mile to help get results for others? We would love to hear about them.

Submit a photo or video of your honoree and describe how they have been doing their part for others this year. Be sure to include their name and your contact information in case we need more details.

Nominated heroes could be featured as part of the special airing Saturday, July 4, on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.