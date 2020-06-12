‘It’s time for change:' Alton Edmond announces run for Brevard County sheriff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Saying, “It’s time for change,” Alton Edmond on Friday officially announced his run for Brevard County sheriff.

Edmond, a successful criminal defense attorney in Cocoa, discussed his previous experience with law enforcement before becoming an attorney.

“Now, detractors will tell you that I have no law enforcement experience. But what they continuously ignore is that as an attorney, every single day, my job is to enforce the very sacred law. The amendments that we all hold so very dear,” Edmond explained. “I’ll be honest with you. As a child, my views of law enforcement were not very positive at all. But through positive interaction from community-oriented police officers in my neighborhood, my views began to shift over time,” Edmond said.

During the news conference, Edmond discussed the passion and driving force behind his decision to enter the race.

“Transparency. Accountability. Civility. Community. These are basic expectations in public service and foundational American values for anyone entrusted to protect and serve,” he said.

Edmond will be running against current Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

“It’s time that your sheriff promotes policy that strengthens the well-being of those deputies within the department,” Edmond added.

Edmond’s key message during the news conference was change.

“I love this community and I know the law. The two go hand in hand. I am running for this office because I know we can do a better job of practicing 21st-century policing strategies while simultaneously building solid relationships with all citizens in the communities we serve throughout Brevard County,” Edmond said.

Ivey, meanwhile, will hold a news briefing later Friday to provide an update on the internal investigation of Lt. Bert Gamin, who was suspended after posting controversial comments on the Brevard Fraternal Order of Police’s Facebook page.

"Hey Buffalo 57... and Atlanta 6... we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences... Plus... we got your back! #lawandorderFlorida,” reads the June 6 post made at 1:21 a.m. on the Brevard County F.O.P. Facebook page.

Gamin has apologized for the post, which has since been deleted.

The post, deleted sometime Monday morning, garnered over 2,000 comments and 1,000 shares, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

