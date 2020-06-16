$5 scratch-off game turns into $1 million prize for Orlando Man

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man turned $5 into $1 million with a lucky scratch.

Espinosa Toledo, 45, bought a $5 Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off game and won the top prize of $1 million, Florida Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 13451 Landstar Boulevard in Orlando, and the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Toledo chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000, officials said.

Gold Rush Classic launched in January 2019 and has 1 in 3.97 odds of winning, according to the Florida Lottery.