Airlines announce plans to bring more service to Orlando airport amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Airlines have announced plans to bring more service to the Orlando International Airport amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

GOAA said a projected 14,693 passengers were scheduled to depart on Monday.

Normally on June 15, 68,730 passengers depart the airport.

Airport traffic was down 97 percent earlier in the pandemic, traffic is now down about 78 percent, according to GOAA.

GOAA said Spirt Airlines have announced plans to bring services to Orlando later in June.

Airport officials said other airlines have announced increased air service.