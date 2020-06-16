I-4 awarded $10 million in federal funds for FRAME project

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the state $10 million for the I-4 Florida’s Regional Advanced Mobility Elements project.

FRAME is a regional, intercity integrated corridor management project running from Tampa’s central business district to the southwest side of Orlando at the Florida Turnpike. The federal funds are meant to improve mobility and safety.

The U.S. DOT is distributing funds from $43.3 million that was set aside to advance innovative traffic technologies. Florida is receiving the largest grant.

Florida’s grant will help invest in next-generation traffic incident, work zone, road weather and back-of-queue warnings to drivers through smartphone apps or GPS alerts, according to a news release.

The project plans to deploy roadside units with short-range communications and cellular vehicle-to-everything capabilities to receive the traffic-related messages. The I-4 FRAME project will also use FDOT’s FL511 website and smartphone app to provide real-time information to travelers.

I-4 FRAME will cover 77 miles of the interstate and 122 miles of other limited-access routes. It will also include signalized arterial roadways with 491 traffic signal systems and cross through Hillsborough, Polk, Osceola and Orange counties.

Below is a map of the project.