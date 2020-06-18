UPDATE: Track Florida’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – June 17, 2020

The state of Florida saw a 10.25% daily positive rate for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The rate on Tuesday was 9.24%.

This is the first time in June the daily positive rate for COVID-19 was above 10 percent.

The latest daily data from the Florida Department of Health shows 2,610 patients out of 25,462 people tested positive for COVID-19.

***Previous Story***

The state of Florida has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in the first couple of weeks of June while around 27,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered each day.

Testing is more available than it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s daily positive test rate has also gone up in the past week.

The chart featured in this story shows the percentage for each day.

Users can click on each bar for more details and the user can toggle on and off each data category by clicking on individual buttons.