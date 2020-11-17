69ºF

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida increase from previous 7-day period

DOH reported 1,428 new hospitalizations from Nov. 9-16

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida is starting to see an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations, according to the department of health.

The state saw 300 more hospitalizations from COVID-19 from the previous 7-day period.

DOH reports there have been 1,428 hospitalizations from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.

The latest daily report saw 4,663 new cases of COVID-19.

Forty-one COVID-19 deaths were reported in the latest daily data, according to the department of health.

To see the previous weekly hospitalization data click this link.

