COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida increase from previous 7-day period

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida is starting to see an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations, according to the department of health.

The state saw 300 more hospitalizations from COVID-19 from the previous 7-day period.

DOH reports there have been 1,428 hospitalizations from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.

[RELATED: Data dump causes spike in Orange County COVID-19 cases but it’s not ‘far from reality’]

The latest daily report saw 4,663 new cases of COVID-19.

Forty-one COVID-19 deaths were reported in the latest daily data, according to the department of health.

To see the previous weekly hospitalization data click this link.