Leaders in Volusia County meet to discuss COVID-19 update

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to discuss the county’s approach to rising coronavirus concerns.

Speakers at Friday’s news conference include Brad Harris, Business Manager, Volusia County Economic Development, Ray Manchester, Director, Volusia County Beach Safety and Holly Smith, Communications Manager/Government Liaison, Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported that there have been 1,117 positive cases of COVID-19 in Volusia County.

The FDOH reports 187 people have been hospitalized and another 53 have died from the respiratory illness.

