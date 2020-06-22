Central Florida woman wins $2 million top prize on scratch-off game

OCALA, Fla. – Another Central Floridian is a big winner from a scratch-off game.

Joann Fink, 55, scratched her way to the $2 million top prize on the CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials.

The Ocala woman chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000 after purchasing her winning ticket from Maricamp Qwik King Food Store in Ocala.

The retailer who sold the ticket will receive a $4,000 bonus commission.

CASHWORD is a $10 scratch-off game that launched in August 2017 and has overall odds of 1 in 3.38, lottery officials said.