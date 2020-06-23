Brevard Public Schools extends meal distribution through July

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County families who have felt the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis can continue to pick up free meals for students through the month of July.
Brevard Public Schools announced Tuesday that it was continuing its efforts to help children in need.
“It has been an honor to provide nutritional continuity and lessen the food insecurity concerns for our Brevard families throughout our school closures and now through the month of July,” said Kevin Thornton, the director of food and nutrition services at Brevard Public Schools. “We are so very proud of our Food and Nutrition Services team for their tireless efforts during this crisis.”
Since March when the pandemic first started to have an effect on Central Florida, BPS has distributed more than two million meals to students 18 and younger who might not have been able to eat otherwise.
The following sites will provide meals Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until June 30. On that day, students will receive four days worth of meals since sites will be closed July 1 through July 3 for the Fourth of July holiday:
- Atlantis Elementary School
- Cambridge Elementary School
- Cape View Elementary School
- Coquina Elementary School
- Discovery Elementary School
- Golfview Elementary Magnet School
- Harbor City Elementary School
- Mila Elementary School
- Mims Elementary School
- Oak Park Elementary School
- Palm Bay Elementary School
- Saturn Elementary School
- Sherwood Elementary School
- Turner Elementary School
- University Park Elementary School
Beginning July 6 through July 31, distribution will take place at the following schools from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Mims Elementary School
- Cape View Elementary School
- Coquina Elementary School
- Oak Park Elementary School
- Mila Elementary School
- Atlantis Elementary School
- Saturn Elementary School
- Golfview Elementary School
- Harbor City Elementary School
- Sherwood Elementary School
- Discovery Elementary School
- Palm Bay Elementary School
- Turner Elementary School