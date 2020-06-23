Brevard Public Schools extends meal distribution through July

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County families who have felt the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis can continue to pick up free meals for students through the month of July.

Brevard Public Schools announced Tuesday that it was continuing its efforts to help children in need.

“It has been an honor to provide nutritional continuity and lessen the food insecurity concerns for our Brevard families throughout our school closures and now through the month of July,” said Kevin Thornton, the director of food and nutrition services at Brevard Public Schools. “We are so very proud of our Food and Nutrition Services team for their tireless efforts during this crisis.”

Since March when the pandemic first started to have an effect on Central Florida, BPS has distributed more than two million meals to students 18 and younger who might not have been able to eat otherwise.

The following sites will provide meals Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until June 30. On that day, students will receive four days worth of meals since sites will be closed July 1 through July 3 for the Fourth of July holiday:

Atlantis Elementary School

Cambridge Elementary School

Cape View Elementary School

Coquina Elementary School

Discovery Elementary School

Golfview Elementary Magnet School

Harbor City Elementary School

Mila Elementary School

Mims Elementary School

Oak Park Elementary School

Palm Bay Elementary School

Saturn Elementary School

Sherwood Elementary School

Turner Elementary School

University Park Elementary School

Beginning July 6 through July 31, distribution will take place at the following schools from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: