Clermont Brewery closes after staff members test positive for COVID-19

CLERMONT, Fla. – A popular Clermont brewery took to social media to announce they would be closing their doors temporarily after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Clermont Brewing Company posted on Facebook and Instagram Monday evening that the restaurant would be closing for a “short time” after two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 despite “proper precautions of wearing masks, hand washing, temperature checks and sanitation.”

[TIMELINE: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

“In an abundance of caution, we will be closing our doors to the public, undergoing a deep sterilization and requiring all employees to be tested,” the post read. “We appreciate your patience and support during this time and we hope to reopen our doors (safely) for you soon!”

The company posted a further update saying that “in the interest of safety for all, getting tested would be prudent. All employees temperatures are checked daily, masks worn and strict sterilization practiced at all times. The two staff were sent home Saturday morning before their shift, tested and quarantined. The staff worked the week leading up to Saturday, test results were received today.”

[RELATED: Most Florida businesses asking customers to wear masks]

The Clermont Brewing Company is among many other bars and restaurants in Central Florida that have made the voluntary decision to close as employees and staff test positive for COVID-19.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.