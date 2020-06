Published: June 24, 2020, 8:12 am Updated: June 24, 2020, 8:56 am

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County law enforcement officers are set to address community safety in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is expected to join State Attorney Phil Archer and police chiefs within Brevard County to host the news briefing at 9 a.m. from the Sheriff’s Office West Precinct Training Room in Viera.

No other information was immediately made available.

Watch the news conference live on clickorlando.com. This is a developing story.