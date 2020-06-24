Dragonfly Sushi in Orlando to temporarily close after employee contracts COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – A popular sushi restaurant near the tourist district in Orlando announced it will temporarily close after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Dragonfly Robata Grill and Sushi posted their message to Instagram Wednesday, saying the employee has been under self-quarantine since June 13.

According to the post, contact tracing shows the employee’s exposure happened outside of the restaurant. The restaurant says workers who were in contact with that employee have been tested for coronavirus but have not yet received their results.

“As a precaution and in our pursuit to being a responsible community partner helping to control the curve, we have decided to close temporarily,” the post reads.

As managers wait for the COVID-19 test results, they plan to sanitize the entire restaurant saying their tentative plan is to reopen June 29.

“Safety is paramount, therefore we will not hesitate to postpone that planned reopening.”