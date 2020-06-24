More than half of COVID-19 cases in Orange County have been diagnosed in past 2 weeks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than half of the coronavirus cases in Orange County have been diagnosed in past two weeks, according to Dr. Raul Pino.

Dr. Pino said 3,764 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county since June 11.

“There are those out there who think they have a constitutional right not to wear a mask, I’d say you have a civic duty to wear a mask. You have a duty to the other people in your community to make sure you don’t spread the coronavirus,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

More than 6,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the county.

About 20 percent of people testing positive for coronavirus in the county have been asymptomatic, according to the most recent data Dr. Pino has seen.

The Department Of Health said 428 people have been hospitalized from the virus in the county and 53 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

Four of the recent deaths show the patients were only in the hospital for one to three days.

56 total Orange County resident deaths from #COVID19. View updated underlying known medical conditions from deaths. #HighRiskCovid19 via @DohOrange pic.twitter.com/DGwQZeg6QY — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 24, 2020

The latest data shows 115 people are hospitalized with coronavirus and 20 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The DOH reports more than 560 people tested positive for the virus in the county on Tuesday.

The median age for people testing positive for the virus in the county is 34.

Dr. Pino is worried young adults who are testing positive for the virus will interact with people who are at high-risk for the virus.

Last week a mandate was put in place in Orange County requiring residents to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Pino wants people to continue to wear a mask, washing their hands and to watch their social distance.

He said he noticed an increase in people wearing masks after the mandate was put in place.