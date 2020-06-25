80ºF

Orlando Police investigating fatal shooting in Lake Fairview

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Lake Fairview.

Police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Fairview Shoes Drive around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the victim was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

