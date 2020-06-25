SpaceX set to launch 10th round of Starlink satellites-- soon

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – It could be launch day on Florida’s coast very soon as SpaceX is scheduled to launch another round of internet-beaming satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket, however, the private company hasn’t said when the launch will “Go.”

SpaceX is set to send up the 10th round of Starlink satellites Thursday or Friday on a Falcon 9 rocket, sending the constellation total above 600. The company is launching dozens of satellites every other week in order to create a space-based global internet network, even providing internet access to remote areas.

According to the U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron, there is a 40% chance of good weather Thursday afternoon for liftoff from Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A.

SpaceX conducted a static fire of the rocket’s engines Wednesday ahead of the launch but hasn’t released any information if they plan to go ahead with the attempt Thursday or push it to Friday. Spaceflightnow.com reports the static fire happened Wednesday evening.

The main concerns for the primary launch window are cloud cover and lightning, according to weather officers. On Friday, chances remain at 40%. The 10-minute launch window Friday opens at 4:34 p.m.

After launch, the Falcon 9 booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX successfully launched its 9th round of Starlink satellites on June 13 from Cape Canaveral.

The company recently created a new website where users can register to learn information about when Starlink internet service will be available.

According to the SpaceX website, “Starlink is targeting service in the Northern U.S. and Canada in 2020, rapidly expanding to near-global coverage of the populated world by 2021.”

Launch details

What: Falcon 9 rocket

Where: Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A

Payload: 60 Starlink satellites

Launch time: 4:39 p.m. Thursday or Friday at 4:34 p.m.

Landing: At sea

