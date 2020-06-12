Weather 70% ‘Go’ for 9th SpaceX Starlink launch early Saturday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Get ready to be woken up early Saturday morning.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Falcon 9 rocket with its ninth batch of Starlink communication satellites bringing the aerospace company one step closer to reaching its goal of providing global internet coverage from space, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Currently scheduled to liftoff no earlier than 5:21 a.m. Saturday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40, these are things to know for tomorrow's launch:

• Densely packed together in the payload fairing are 58 Starlink communications satellites and three PlanetLab spacecraft, making this the first SpaceX SmallSat Rideshare Program launch.

• Upon success of this mission, SpaceX will have launched over 500 Starlink satellites.

• Weather forecast is 70% "go."

• In the event of a delay or scrub, weather drops slightly to 60% “go” for a Sunday launch.

• Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster will target an automatic landing on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

• The booster supporting this mission previously flew for SpaceX's CRS-19 and CRS-20 missions to the International Space Station.

• SpaceX's goal is to have almost 12,000 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit, with plans to launch an additional 30,000 satellites in the future.

• Part of the goal of creating the Starlink broadband constellation is to help fund Musk’s dream of colonizing Mars.