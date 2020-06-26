Brevard County man latest $1 million scratch-off game winner

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – There have been so many Central Florida scratch-off winners lately it’s hard to keep track of them all.

Robert Campana, 69, is the latest winner after claiming the $1 million prize from the 50X Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

The Brevard County man purchased his ticket from Babcock Tobacco Store at 5275 Babcock Street #1 in Palm Bay.

The $5 50X Scratch-Off game launched this year in January and features 12 top prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning are 1 in 4.19, lottery officials said.

The retailer that sold the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.