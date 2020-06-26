Man dies after accident working on Virgin Trains project in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities say one worker died while working on the Virgin Trains project in Orlando near State Road 528, reports The Associated Press.

The accident happened Thursday morning as 33-year-old Marcus Green and another man were working to clear standing water that had accumulated over an inlet due to recent heavy rain.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department said the workers were in an overflow drain that began to flow sweeping them away and trapping them under the road.

Orlando Fire Department crews rescued them but Green died from his injuries. The other worker was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The company is investigating to determine what happened.