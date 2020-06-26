WATCH LIVE: Spacewalking NASA astronauts to make repairs outside space station

Two NASA astronauts will do some home maintenance Friday on the orbiting laboratory 200 miles above Earth during a seven-hour spacewalk.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy will venture out of the International Space Station Friday morning to install batteries outside the station. The new batteries are part of the plan to upgrade the space station’s power systems.

The astronauts began suiting up in the airlock before 6 a.m. ET to go outside the ISS. The pair will exit the station around 7:35 a.m. to begin their work. NASA astronaut Doug Hurley and Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, both flight engineers, helped the spacewalkers don their suits and prepare for the journey into the vacuum of space Friday morning.

Once outside, the astronauts will work on one of two power channels on the far starboard truss of the station. They will remove three existing nickel-hydrogen batteries and replace them with two new lithium-ion batteries. They will also be installing an adapter plate to complete the circuit to the new batteries and relocating the nickel-hydrogen batteries, according to NASA.

Since Halloween in 2000, astronauts have continuously lived on the ISS. This year will mark the 20th anniversary of humans living and working in orbit.

This will be the seventh spacewalk for both Cassidy and Behnken. Both astronauts have previously conducted six spacewalks on previous missions to the ISS.

Behnken and Hurley made history last month when they became the first Americans to launch from U.S. soil since 2011, as well as the first to launch on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket.

Hurley and Behnken are expected to return home in August, NASA officials said.

The next Dragon launch is slated for September.

Meanwhile down on Earth Friday, SpaceX is preparing to launch dozens of satellites that are part of the private companies Starlink installation. That launch is scheduled for 4:18 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

