When will it be safe for Florida schools to reopen?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The President of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association said if the district decides schools will be opening for face-to-face learning in the Fall and COVID-19 cases are rising, she said, “We feel that people would be endangered, lives would be endangered, we are considering filing an injunction to stop it.”

Wendy Doromal said they’ve been gathering input from teachers, parents, and community members on the reopening of schools.

Last night, they hosted a virtual town hall, which Doromal said had 2,110 participants.

She said one of the questions they asked was: Do you feel it's safe to reopen schools at full capacity this Fall?

Doromal said, 90 percent said 'no' to the question, and 10 percent said 'yes'.

“I think that’s a diverse reflection of our community, and of the teachers,” Doromal said.

She adds many have concerns over sanitation, some have questions about temperature checks, and others have asked if there will be an isolation room for those who become ill at school.

This week, Doromal said they had a bargaining meeting to present some of the concerns they've received to the district.

Doromal tells News 6, “Everyone wants to go back, but we want to go back when it’s safe.”