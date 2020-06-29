Orange County Animal Services closes after 3 staff test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services closed Sunday after three staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors, we are temporarily closing to the public,” a statement on the OCAS Facebook page read.

The building has been sanitized and staff will continue to follow increase sanitation standards, the post read.

Staff will remain on site to care for the animals at the shelter.

OCAS is still accepting stray pets but asks anyone coming to the shelter to stay in their vehicles to minimize contact.

Anyone with immediate needs, including pet reclaims, are asked to email AnimalServices@ocfl.net for assistance.

It’s unclear when the shelter will reopen to the public.